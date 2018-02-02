At least 90 migrants are feared to have drowned after a smuggler’s boat capsized off Libya, the UN Migration Agency has said.

Olivia Headon, from the International Organisation for Migration, says most of those on board were Pakistanis.

The bodies of two Libyans and eight Pakistanis are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores, she added.

Security officials in the western Libyan town of Zurawa said two Libyans and one Pakistani had been rescued from the vessel.

Early indications suggest it became unbalanced.

Ms Headon said Pakistani nationals had been taking an increasingly large share of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean via Libya to Europe.

Zurawa – near Libya’s border with Tunisia – is often the site of migrant boat departures.