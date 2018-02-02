President Robert Mugabe has met with Joice Mujuru, the deputy president he sacked four years ago, and apologised for chasing her out of the ruling party, reports said on Friday.

The soon-to-be 94-year-old met Mujuru at his Harare mansion this week and asked for her forgiveness, Mujuru’s spokesperson told a private newspaper.

“They met and it was at Mugabe’s invitation. One of the reasons was to say sorry for everything that happened,” Gift Nyandoro told the private NewsDay.

Campaign of vilification

Mujuru, Zimbabwe’s first female vice president, was sacked in December 2014 from the Zanu-PF and government after a campaign of vilification by former first lady Grace Mugabe, who accused her of trying to topple her husband from power.

Mugabe told Mujuru he had been “misinformed” about Mujuru, although he blamed his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa and the new vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

“I was misinformed and I decided to call you so that I can say I’m sorry, my daughter, we were misled,” Nyandoro quoted the former president as telling Mujuru. “I have come to know that all the people who were fighting you are Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. It was a grand plan to get to me and not yourself.”

Shunned by allies

Nyandoro said that Mujuru had forgiven Mugabe for sacking her.

Another private paper, the Zimbabwe Independent, says Mugabe told Mujuru he felt “betrayed and abandoned” by his former allies in the ruling Zanu-PF, who have shunned his company since the military takeover on November 15 that led to his resignation days later.

“Mugabe said he is shocked by the behaviour of senior party people that he has worked with, some as far back as the liberation struggle,” the source told the Zimbabwe Independent.

“He said he felt betrayed and abandoned that they did not come to visit him.”

Mnangagwa has promised that his government will allow Mugabe and his family to live “in peace, undisturbed” in the wake of his dramatic ouster. Mugabe has been given a generous retirement package that includes houses, cars, staff and four overseas trips per year.