The African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) have reportedly pledged to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in its bid to rejoin the international community and revive the country’s economy.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mohamat will soon visit the southern African country to assess how the continental body can assist in the forthcoming elections. The AU will also help the country in its efforts to have sanctions imposed against it by the west lifted.

Speaking after the 30th ordinary session of the AU summit, Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo said that Mnangagwa had briefed the continental body on a number of issues which included the country’s transition following the ouster of ex-president Robert.

Moyo said that EU ambassador to the continental body was also expected to visit the southern African country in April.

Mnangagwa attended his first AU summit as Zimbabwe’s president over the weekend.

During his address at the summit, Mnangagwa vowed to uphold the legacy of Mugabe and reiterated his message in opening up the country to investors, a report by The Zimbabwean said.