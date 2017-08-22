Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano has congratulated retiring Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos for deciding to bow out as president.

Chissano, who served the Portuguese-speaking country between 1986 to 2005, said the decision to retire was timely especially in a economically viable period.

“He made the decision because he thought it was a good time for the Angolans. I also did the same when I was convinced it was time to retire,” he said on Monday in the Angolan capital Luanda after a meeting with the head of the electoral commission.

“President José Eduardo dos Santos deserves all the praise, because he turned a country ruined by war into a prosperous nation, introducing, in time, the necessary reforms, especially in the diversification of the economy,” he was quoted by the Angolan news agency.

Joaquim Chissano is in Angola as one of the hundreds of election observers in the country to take note of the election process on Wednesday.

“We are going to observe with total attention, with impartiality. I am a friend of the Angolans, we want to have a development of democracy, both in Angola and in Africa”, he said.

74-year-old President José Eduardo dos Santos decided to retire after the August 23 elections.

His party is represented by Joao Lourenco who is facing five other candidates including main opposition UNITA led by Isaias Samakuva, FNLA, PRS, APN and the coalition CASA-CE party.

9.3 million people are expected to vote on Wednesday.