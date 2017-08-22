The African Union observer mission in Angola has expressed satisfaction with the preparations towards Wednesday’s elections in the oil-rich southern African country.

The 40-member observer mission led by former Cape Verdean Prime Minister José Maria das Neves said the process is going smoothly and there is significant participation by all stakeholders, the Angolan news agency reported.

José Maria das Neves said after a meeting with the head of the National Electoral Commission, André da Silva Neto on Tuesday, that they are evaluating other areas of the process including freedom of movement of political parties.

The mission was deployed last week and are expected to provide accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the August 23 general elections.

Angolans will go to the polls on Wednesday and 9.3 million people are expected to come out and vote.

Six parties are vying to take over the seat of outgoing President Eduardo dos Santos. The political parties include the ruling MPLA led by Joao Lourenco, main opposition UNITA led by Isaias Samakuva, FNLA, PRS, APN and the coalition CASA-CE party.