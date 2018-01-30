Kenya’s government has outlawed the opposition’s National Resistance Movement following its “swearing-in” of leader Raila Odinga in protest of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s new term.

Interior Minister Fred Matiangi in a gazette notice has declared the movement an organised criminal group.

According to Kenyan law, being a member of an organised criminal group can lead to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, a fine of more than $5 000 or both. Property of members of organised criminal groups can be seized.

Kenya’s government had warned that Tuesday’s mock inauguration of Odinga as “the people’s president” after months of election turmoil would be considered treason.