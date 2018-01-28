Addressing the 30th session of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has advised European nations and other Western powers to ‘use facts not myths’ when formulating policies to deal with African migrants.

Guterres said ‘migration is a positive trend’ for the world and should not be demonised. He also urged African leaders to profitably exploit the sizeable youth demographic on the continent and also gave tribute to African statesman Nelson Mandela whose life is being honored in special centennial celebrations at the summit.

The Summit also welcomed new leaders in the African ranks including Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Liberia’s George Weah who reassured on Robert Mugabe’s safety and sough support from fellow leaders respectively.

‘‘I would like to assure all of you present today that your brother, Robert Mugabe is safe. I am also committed to preserving his legacy,’‘ Mnangangwa said.

‘‘I see in each one of you, a ‘big brother’ and I look forward to working with you in the spirit of solidarity,’‘ George Weah addressing the African Union Summit.

African heads of state have also been sharing developments from the summit on their official social media accounts.

The African Union Summit is expected to address among other issues, the launch of a single african sky framework, the conflict in South Sudan, combating terrorism and corruption on the continent.