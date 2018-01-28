Zimbabwean opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) part led by Welshman Ncube, has reportedly accused the army of “terrorising villagers” in Matabeleland ahead of the forthcoming elections.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, MDC Matabeleland north provincial chairperson, Leonard Mhlanga, claimed that soldiers were camped in a village called Gwelutshena, outside Nkayi north.

Mhlanga alleged that the soldiers were “unleashing terror” on villagers in wards 3,4,5 and 6.

“Typical of Zanu-PF style, Zimbabweans are once again… subjected to a reign of terror by the state security apparatus now that we are in election season,” Mhlanga was quoted as saying.

He urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call the military personnel into order.

Mnangagwa told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week that the country would go to the polls before July, in the first elections since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.

Mnangagwa, who took office in November after a shock military takeover led to Mugabe’s ousting, promised to hold a fair vote.

“Next month I will be able to make a proclamation of elections, so I believe that elections will not be in July, they will be earlier than July,” Mnangagwa said.

“We want to have free, fair, credible elections, free of violence,” he said, adding he would welcome international observers.

“If you have that criteria, why would you want to deny international observers coming into our country? The EU… I would welcome them.” he said.