The African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) have signed framework agreements for the Implementation the agenda for sustainable development.

The two agreements on Agenda 2030 and 2063 for Sustainable Development were signed at the on-going 30th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after signing the agreements that strong cooperation with the AU was essential for the UN to be able to fulfil its mandate.

The UN chief said the new agreements would help to bolster the collaboration between the two organisations on a range of global issues.

“For the United Nations, the most important partnership is the partnership with the African Union,” Guterres said, alongside Moussa Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission.

The summit gathered leaders from across the region with this year’s theme ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.’

Guterres said African continent was key to achieving the three main pillars of the United Nations – development, peace and security and human rights.

“The international community would not be able to have successes in development if Africa does not succeed in development taking advantage of its youth.’’

He added that the world would not be able to secure peace and security to global community if Africa was not able to manage not only its conflicts, but above all, to make strong effort at conflict prevention and resolution.

“We will be side by side with the African Union in respecting African leadership in solving African problems to help in this regard,” he said, adding that Africa has also made admirable strides in human rights.

“Today, we talk a lot about immigration. I have always seen African countries open their doors to refugees and migration,” the UN chief said, adding that this is a lesson other parts of the world could learn from.

Guterres also addressed a high-level event to take stock of progress on the renewed partnership to end hunger in Africa by 2025.

He noted that agricultural and livestock productivity on the continent were under threat and hunger rates continue to increase, and cited the close links among hunger, food insecurity and poverty.

He flagged that the majority of undernourished people in Africa lived in conflict-affected countries, where hunger was almost twice as high when the crisis was protracted.

He advocated for stronger commitment by governments, the AU and the UN to promote peace, human rights and sustainable development.

“To build and sustain peace and address hunger and poverty, we need community-based approaches that build social cohesion and the capacity of local institutions and actors.

“Improved governance that can deliver equitable services is essential,” he said.