Kenya’s opposition released what it called “authentic” election results showing its leader Raila Odinga won the August vote, but it refused to say on Friday how it obtained the information from the electoral commission’s servers.

Kenya’s electoral commission quickly called the announcement a “deliberate effort to create a non-existent reality” as the opposition prepares to hold a so-called “inauguration” of Odinga next week in protest of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s new term.

The United States has advised against the event, and Kenya’s attorney general has called it treasonous, while East Africa’s economic hub tries to move beyond months of sometimes deadly election turmoil.

The August election in which Kenyatta was declared the victor was nullified by the Supreme Court after Odinga filed a petition claiming that hackers infiltrated the electoral commission’s system and changed results in favor of Kenyatta.

The court said it nullified the results because of irregularities and illegalities, noting that the commission declined to open its servers for court scrutiny. The court ordered a fresh vote in October that Kenyatta won. Odinga boycotted while claiming a lack of electoral reforms.

Odinga’s lawyer, James Orengo, said on Friday that the opposition could not reveal how it obtained the “authentic” election information from the electoral commission’s servers.

“All I can say is that the information is from the server. The only way you can rebut it is by opening the server,” Orengo said.

According to the results, which could not be independently verified, Odinga received 50.24% of the vote in August while Kenyatta received 48.92%.

In a statement, the electoral commission’s acting Chairperson Connie Maina said Friday’s announcement by the National Super Alliance opposition coalition “totally misleads the public on the results pathway, the servers, information on the public portal and the forms used to declare results.”