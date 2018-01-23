Morocco has approved a motion allowing women in the country to become public notary officials, an occupation that has traditionally only been held by men.

King Mohammed VI on Monday endorsed the decision through a royal decree, which would amend an existing law.

The move authorises women across the country to perform a number of duties in accordance with Islamic law, including documenting marriages on behalf of the government.

As Islamic public notary officials – a profession locally known as the “adoul” – women can now also manage inheritance cases, administer real estate transactions, and document witness testimonies required for trials.

According to local media reports, the Ministry of Justice opened up about 700 “adoul” positions for women to fill.

Separately on Monday, King Mohammed appointed five new ministers, according to a government statement.

In October, several officials were sacked for failing to improve the economy, as a five-year development plan was under way.

In the past few years, several legal amendments have been made to grant women more rights in the country, including amending the nationality law to allow Moroccan women married to foreigners to pass on citizenship to their children.

Women in recent years have also taken up other positions that have commonly been dominated by men, such as police officers, in an attempt to increase their role in the public sector.

Several initiatives with the objective of empowering women in the country have also enabled Moroccan women to become active investors and entrepreneurs.