The bodies of a Caucasian couple thought to be between 60 and 70 years old were found dumped by a rural road in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa on Sunday, police said, but their identities were unclear.

The man and woman were found wrapped in a blanket and left near a local nightclub on the outskirts of Mombasa, area police chief Christopher Rotich said.

“They have severe injuries, one has deep cuts on the head and it seems they were killed using sharp and blunt objects,” Rotich told Reuters on telephone.

“So far we have not identified them because they don’t have any documents on them but we are liaising with other agencies, like the tourist police unit, to establish their nationality and other details.”

The tourist umbrella body, Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, said they had checked with most hotels within the Coast region, and none had reported missing guests.

In 2014, Russian and German tourists were robbed and murdered in Mombasa in two separate incidents. Police later shot dead two suspects they said had been behind the murders.