Sudan on Monday freed Agence France-Presse’s reporter in Khartoum, Abdelmoneim Abu Idris Ali, and a Reuters journalist who were arrested last week while covering protests.
Idris Ali, a 51-year-old who has worked for AFP in Khartoum for nearly a decade, was covering the protests on Wednesday in the Sudanese capital’s twin city of Omdurman, where riot police broke up a demonstration of about 200 protesters against rising food prices, notably bread.
He had been arrested along with a journalist from international news agency Reuters and a third colleague.
“I am free and so are the other journalists,” Idris Ali said minutes after his release.
Several protesters were also reported to have been detained at the demonstration.
