More than 400 people have died and 600 others are still missing following deadly floods in Sierra Leone.

Disturbed by the magnitude of the disaster, the red cross is calling on well wishers to help Sierra Leone with donations.

Officials say the figures could still increase as rescue operations continue.

“Initially, we had a large number of corpses that were recovered, but for the past two or three days, I think the average has been about ten.

This is a potential health hazard. That’s why we need to continue the operations to ensure that we remove as much dead bodies as possible,” Colonel Abu Bakarr Bah, an army official supervising operations said.

On Thursday the mortal remains of close to 300 unidentified victims were buried at Waterloo, a locality near Freetown.

In anticipation of an even greater number of the victims of these floods, authorities have dug 400 tombs not far from the tombs of some of the 4.000 people who lost their lives during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

For now displaced persons in Freetown sleep outside due to insufficient shelter.