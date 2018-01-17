Zimbabwe leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has offered “tips” on how to become a president.

They include surviving a bout of poisoning and skipping the country in fear of your life.

The 75-year-old president was speaking to Zimbabweans living in Namibia, which he visited on Monday.

In the lighthearted comments, Mnangagwa made it clear that aiming for the top job can be hard, if not life-threatening.

“First, you need to be poisoned and you need to survive the poisoning,” Mnangagwa said in quotes carried by the state-run Herald.

“Next, you need to become a border jumper. Thirdly, you need people like (Sibusiso) Moyo (a retired Zimbabwean general officer) somewhere,” he added.

Mnangagwa reportedly suffered poisoning at a rally organised in support of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, in August.

Mnangagwa’s supporters said at the time he had been deliberately poisoned by ice cream from Grace Mugabe’s dairy, a claim that infuriated the former first family.

After Mnangagwa was sacked by Mugabe on November 6, the former vice president skipped the country to neighbouring Mozambique, partly on foot, and was ridiculed as a border jumper by Grace Mugabe’s political allies.

Mnangagwa, who claimed there had been plans to eliminate him in Zimbabwe, later flew to South Africa, where he stayed until his return to Harare to take over the reins of power from Mugabe.

The president’s reference to Sibusiso Moyo, who is now the foreign affairs minister, refers to Moyo’s now-famous role as the army officer who announced the military takeover on state ZBC TV last November 15.

He said the army was only targeting “criminals” around Mugabe, who stepped down a week later.