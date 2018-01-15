South Africa has summoned a top U.S. Embassy official for a Monday meeting over President Donald Trump’s alleged remarks that African nations are “shithole countries.”

Trump’s alleged comments caused shock internationally and incurred allegations of racism, with the UN, the African Union and many individual African governments denouncing it.

In a statement on the Monday summons, the South African government referred to Trump’s comments as “disturbing” and said that while Trump has tweeted a denial, it “was not categorical.”

“Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding,” the statement said.

On Friday, after the alleged comment prompted a media storm, Botswana’s government summoned its ambassador to the US to ask whether Botswana was considered “a shithole.”

South African politicians have reacted with disbelief regarding the remarks.