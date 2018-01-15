Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa used his newly reactivated social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter to ask Zimbabweans not to fight in the forthcoming elections.

‘‘When we go to the elections you should not fight.When people support their parties, it’s their choice.We should work for the people and not be selfish.There should be justice and national reconciliation because we cannot progress when communities are in conflict.God bless Zimbabwe,’‘ the president tweeted.

Using a video broadcast, Mnangagwa announced that the accounts he was using were his official pages where citizens and netizens could reach out to him on matters concerning the development of Zimbabwe.

The social media activity by the president is a break with tradition, considering that Robert Mugabe generally stayed away from social media.

The accounts were shortly verified by Facebook and Twitter and social media users wasted no time in engaging the president.

The president is currently on a regional tour that has seen him meet his counterparts and Zimbabweans in South Africa, Angola and Namibia.

He will undoubtedly use his social media accounts to reach out to the many Zimbabweans in the diaspora and the youth in the buildup to the elections slated to happen later this year.