The military court in the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced a rebel leader to death.

Guylain Mumbere Kitambala, a Mayi-Mayi leader prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons and participation in an insurgent movement, was sentenced to the “death penalty”, according to a judgment handed down on Saturday in Beni by the Military Court of North Kivu province.

His 16 co-accused have been issued sentences ranging from 3 to 15 years in prison.

The death penalty has not been applied in the DRC since 2002, due to a moratorium. She’s commuted to prison for life.

Mayi-Mayi are self-defence groups formed on an ethnic basis.

Eastern DRC, particularly the provinces of North and South Kivu, have been plagued by violence for more than 20 years.

