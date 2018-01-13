Senegal’s president says he is “shocked” by President Donald Trump’s vulgar remark about immigrants from African countries and Haiti, saying that “Africa and the black race merit the respect and consideration of all.”
President Macky Sall joined the growing condemnation by a number of countries across the continent.
The West African nation has often been praised by the U.S. as an example of stable democracy in the region.
