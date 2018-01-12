An opposition lawmaker in Ghana is calling for a boycott by developing countries against the United States until President Donald Trump leaves office following his derogatory remarks against immigrants from Haiti and African nations.

Ras Mubarak says countries should send a “strong message to Trump that the world is united against his kind of politics, which is bigoted, divisive and not healthy.”

Mubarak adds that “the sooner he is made aware that America needs the world and the world needs America the better it is for all of us.