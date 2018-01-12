The ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday denied press report about South African President Jacob Zuma’s demands and conditions for stepping down.

This was mere speculation, newly elected ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule told reporters in East London, Eastern Cape Province, where the ANC will celebrate its 106th anniversary on Saturday.

Magashule was responding to a Friday report by the Mail & Guardian newspaper that Zuma has provided key members of the ANC with a list of requirements if he were to step down as president of South Africa.

The report said Zuma is adamant that after he steps down, Dlamini-Zuma, ex-wife of Zuma and now an ANC MP, takes over as the country’s interim president until the 2019 general elections.

“Zuma wants key members within his cabinet to stay in power and become part of the next government, to be led by newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“This is rumor and will not be entertained by the ANC, Magashule said.

The latest developments came as pressure was mounting on Zuma to resign.

When asked whether the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) would discuss the possible recall of Zuma at its next meeting next week, Magashule said the agenda for the next meeting was yet to be formulated by his office in conjunction with other ANC officials.

It had been widely expected that the NEC would discuss the removal of Zuma at its first meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to Magashule, the issue was not discussed.

Magashule also confirmed that Zuma will attend the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebration on Saturday.