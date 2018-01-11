Uganda opposition has launched a new defiance campaign that it says will help it deliver its goals among them the end of President Yoweri Museveni’s rule.

The main opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye said Thursday that MPs had betrayed Ugandans having passed the age limit Bill that paved the way for Mr Museveni, 73, to extend his 31-year reign. The president later signed the Bill into law.

Dr Besigye called on Ugandans to boycott companies run and owned by members of the ruling party.

“We shall bring down this junta without throwing a stone,” he told journalists at his offices in Kampala.

The new drive, ‘Tubalemese’ [let’s fail them], comes after the ‘Togikwatako’ [don’t touch it] movement that the opposition used to campaign against constitutional changes that included the lifting of the presidential age caps.

Swearing-in

Dr Besigye said he would swear-in members of his ‘People’s government’ who will serve the interests of citizens.

The opposition said it will form regional assemblies particularly in all the districts where the 317 MPs who voted in favour of the constitution amendment hail from.

“Real aspirations of Ugandans shall be discussed in these assemblies and the regime will go down,” Dr Besigye added.

The Uganda’s opposition seems to have borrowed a leaf from their Kenyan counterparts.

After boycotting the October 26 repeat presidential election that gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a second term, the National Super Alliance called on its supporters to shun services and products from companies affiliated to the Jubilee party.

Nasa also launched the People’s Assemblies in counties where they have a strong support to lead the crusade for constitutional reforms in protest against what it termed as rigging of elections.

The Kenyan opposition also plans to swear-in Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the “people’s president”.