The European Union (EU) on Thursday urged the Sudanese government to allow freedom of expression for citizens protesting against price rises.

“The ambassadors of the resident EU embassies in Sudan are following closely the protests across the country and the detention of a number of political leaders.

“We consider it crucial that people are permitted to exercise their right to freedom of expression, including freedom of the media and of political participation,’’ the EU Delegation to Sudan in a statement.

The EU also urged the protesters to express their opinions peacefully.

The bloc further voiced commitment to a stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan, noting that it would continue its work with all the stakeholders with this objective firmly in mind.

A number of Sudanese cities have been witnessing protests against the rise in prices of necessary commodities, particularly bread.