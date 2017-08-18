Advertisement

32-year-old Bonface Nyambiya was brought before a Hwange Magistrates’ court in Zimbabwe for allegedly kidnapping and raping a school teacher.

A school teacher (name withheld) reported that Bonface kidnapped her and tied her to a tree and raped her numerous times over a five-hour period near Truck Stop in Hwange area of Zimbabwe.

A court heard how he pounced on the woman near Truck Stop.

Nyambiya appeared before Magistrate Mrs. Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Wednesday after being charged with rape on multiple occasions.

He faces another charge of rape and robbery after he allegedly pounced on a prostitute at the same place last week on Sunday and raped her twice in a broken down truck before robbing her of her handset and $7.

Nyambiya’s plea was not taken and he was remanded in custody to August 30.

Advertisement

Prosecuting, Mr. Onias Nyathi said Nyambiya met the complainant at a bus stop opposite the Truck Stop in June.

The complainant was looking for transport to Victoria Falls and Nyambiya pretended as if he was also going in the same direction.

“The complainant was intending to travel to Victoria Falls and accused approached and greeted her. The two started chatting and the accused suddenly produced an iron bar before grabbing the complainant by the neck and dragging her to a nearby bush,” said Mr. Nyathi.

He said while in the bush, Nyambiya assaulted the woman with the iron bar before stripping her.

“He tied her legs to a tree and had sex with her several times from 10 PM to 3 AM. After each encounter, the accused would leave the complainant and take a rest while smoking a cigarette a few meters from her,” said Mr. Nyathi.

Nyambiya finally released the woman at 3 AM leaving her in the bush.