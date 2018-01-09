- Advertisement -

Authorities say 200 Egyptian lawmakers on Tuesday endorsed President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi to run for a second term in office, state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported online.

Al-Sissi, an army-general-turned-president, has not officially announced his candidacy, but he is widely expected to run and win in the vote set for March.

“No fewer than 200 members of parliament signed endorsements for the nomination of President al-Sissi for a second term in order to complete the achievements he started and achieve the renaissance of the Egyptian state,” lawmaker Alaa Abed of the Free Egyptians Party said, according to al-Ahram.

In line with Egypt’s constitution, a presidential hopeful must be endorsed by at least 20 lawmakers or by 25,000 voters in at least 15 of the country’s 27 governorates in order to be eligible for running.

The 596-strong legislature is dominated by al-Sissi loyalists.

On Monday, the High Election Commission, a judicial panel, announced that the presidential polls will be held over three days beginning on March 26.

There has been no sign so far of any strong challengers to al-Sissi.

Former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq said Sunday he would not run for president, reversing an earlier announcement that he intended to contest the election.

Khaled Ali, an opposition lawyer, announced his bid to run for president in November.

Ali was recently sentenced to three months in prison over public indecency and faces a possible ban from running if the jail term is upheld by an appeals court.