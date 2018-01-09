- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s former higher and tertiary education, science and technology development minister Jonathan Moyo is reportedly “still wanted by Kenyan authorities for an alleged $6m fraud committed in the east African country in 2000”.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Moyo had not been cleared of the fraud charges committed while he was programme director for an American-based charity, Ford Foundation.

Kenyan media said that the money was meant for a Nairobi based non-profit organisation, the Series on Alternative Research in East Africa Trust started by political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi.

“An audit report carried out in 2000 revealed that Mr Moyo used the money for unclear purposes…A top security source in the country, who declined to be quoted, said Mr Moyo fled the country before the case was concluded and, therefore, remains a wanted man in Kenya,” the country’s Daily Nation newspaper report said.

The report also quoted a government official as denying that Moyo was in the east African country, as had widely been reported in Zimbabwean media.

“I would have known if he was in the country… Political asylum is a security issue and his request would have been processed by the NSAC (National Security Advisory Council) and the Cabinet,” Kenya’s government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe was quoted saying.

This has widened speculation over the former minister’s whereabouts, after he fled Zimbabwe following the ouster of ex-president Mugabe in November, NewsDay reported.

Moyo and several other Zanu-PF officials, including ex-local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere had been believed to be in Nairobi.

Moyo was married to a Kenyan and he reportedly worked in Nairobi for many years.

In tweet on Sunday, the ex-Mugabe spin doctor responded saying that he was “on Twitter and not in Kenya”. He also accused Mnangagwa’s administration of trying to assassinate him.