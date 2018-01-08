File Photo
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao has reportedly claimed that his uncle is being “ill-treated” by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

According to the privately owned Daily News, Zhuwao said this during an interview with Voice of America (VOA).

“They are ill-treating the old man, they went to prophets and traditional healers and were told the same that they are ill-treating the old man but they failed to change, they continue to ill-treat the old man,” Zhuwawo was quoted as saying.

“We must respect him (Mugabe) he went to war; he was jailed fighting for the people.”

Zhuwao’s utterances came just a few weeks after Mnangagwa promised to look after the soon-to-be-94-year-old during his retirement.

Mnangagwa’s government recently published regulations stating privileges owing to former presidents. They included a huge personal staff of cooks, waiters, gardeners and security officers, two houses, a fleet of cars and four international trips per year.

Zhuwao was part of a faction loyal to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

He insisted that Mnangagwa’s government was illegitimate, adding that “our ancestors are not happy with what is happening”.

