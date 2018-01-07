- Advertisement -

The Chadians arrested in Malabo in connection with the investigation into the coup attempt have been released and will return home N’Djamena soon.

They were arrested in connection with the failed coup staged to oust President Obiang NGuema’s regime.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamat Zene Sharif, expressed N’Djamena’s willingness to contribute to investigating the failed coup attempt.

“Chad expresses his strong condemnation of this serious act, and expresses its willingness to collaborate with the competent services of Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon in order to identify the perpetrators of the plot, to determine the source of the seized weapons and dismantle their network.

“Chadian experts will be sent shortly to these two countries to join the teams of investigators to complete the investigations,” Sharif declared.

He spoke after returning from a mission to Malabo and Yaoundé, where he was received by the Cameroonian authorities, including security services officials.

Because of the current stage of the investigation, it is too early to deliver certain details, he said.

However, Sharif revealed that the alleged “General Mahamat Kodou Bani”, arrested in Cameroon and who is reportedly the brain behinf the operation, is from Chad, but was neither a general officer nor a member of the Chadian army.

According to the Cameroon security services, Mahamat Kodou Bani, one of whose wives is Cameroonian, has two houses – one in Maroua and another in Yaoundé.