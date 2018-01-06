- Advertisement -

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has intensified its anti-graft drive, with two former ministers in ex-President Robert Mugabe’s government set to appear in the court.

The two ministers were arrested Friday on separate corruption charges allegedly committed while serving in government.

They are expected to make their first court appearances on Saturday.

The arrests are in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pledge to deal with corruption, which he has described as a hindrance to the country’s economic development.

Critics have, however, questioned the impartiality of the anti-corruption drive, saying it appears only those opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power are being brought to book.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who spent most of his time in cabinet as tourism minister, and former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge are the latest ex-government officials to be caught in the ZACC’s net.

Mzembi’s is reportedly facing allegations of donating to churches four television sets bought by the government for the promotion of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

This was reportedly done without approval from the Ministry of Finance, as the law requires.

The arrests of Mzembi and Undenge follow the recent arrests of another former Zimbabwe cabinet minister, who was found in possession of tons of sugar.

Former Minister of Sports, Art and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane was arrested by the police on his farm in late December where about 10 tons of sugar were seized, after the minister could allegedly not provide supporting documents.