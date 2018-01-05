- Advertisement -

The Zimbabwe government has extended the mobile voter registration by another month to cater for citizens that failed to register in the two-month exercise which ended on Dec. 20 2017.

The state-run Herald newspaper quoted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission acting chairperson Emmanuel Magade as saying that government had released extra funds for extension of the registration exercise.

“Government has availed a substantial amount of money for the extension, which will last for a month beginning on the 10th of January and ending on Feb. 8,” Magade said.

The country registered 4.7 million people during the two-month period, much lower than the initial target of 7.2 million people.

Zimbabwe is using the biometric voter registration system for the first time and all eligible voters must register afresh for them to vote in elections due mid this year.

On Dec. 13, 2017 political parties called on the commission to give voters another two months to sign up for the 2018 election after political turmoil disrupted the registration process.

Zimbabwe started registering voters in September.

Its Electoral Commision said just over four million voters out of a target of seven million had signed up, eight days before the deadline to end the process.

Part of the problem, said Mwonzora, was that thousands of potential voters, who are classified as aliens because their parents are from other countries in southern Africa, have only been able to register since Friday, after a court ruling.

Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe, will be running to keep the job in the presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place by July 2018.