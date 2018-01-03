- Advertisement -

Tanzania’s energy regulator on Wednesday increased the maximum price for petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in Dar es Salaam that the increase was unavoidable due to rising international crude oil prices.

The authority raised the maximum retail price of petrol by 0.35 per cent and increased the cap for diesel by 1.71 per cent.

The maximum kerosene price was lifted 4.57 per cent in the latest monthly price decisions, which took immediate effect.

“The changes in local prices of petroleum products are mainly due to changes in world oil market prices and bulk procurement system (BPS) premiums,” the authority said in a statement.

The regulator increased the price of petrol in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by eight shillings per litre to 2,167 shillings (0.9709 dollars), and the price of diesel in the capital by 34 shillings to 2,018 per litre.

Kerosene prices in the city rose 89 shillings to 2,031 shillings per litre.

Fuel prices have a big influence on the inflation rate in the East African country.

In the 12 months through November, inflation eased to 4.4 per cent, from 5.1 per cent the previous month, but the fuel price hikes could push the inflation rate up again, analysts said.