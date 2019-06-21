<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 500 vultures had been killed in Botswana’s central district after consuming three elephants laced with the poisonous chemical.

Authorities at the country’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks said on Friday that a total of 537 vultures and two tawny eagles were found dead at the site.

“The breakdown included 10 cape vultures, 14 lappet-faced vultures, 468 white-backed vultures, 17 white-headed vultures and 28 hooded vulture,’’ said a statement issued by the department.

The authorities further said, law enforcement team attending the scene is working around the clock to decontaminate the area, while sampling of carcasses and the environment was done for further laboratory analysis.

Meanwhile, the department is concerned with the habit of some individuals who deliberately poison animals as these are dangerous and harmful to the environment.

“The public is encouraged to desist from engaging in such illegal acts and report any suspicious activities which may suggest environmental poisoning to the nearest wildlife office or the police,” according to the statement.