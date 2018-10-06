



No fewer than 50 people have been killed and about 100 others suffered serious burns after a fuel tanker crashed into a vehicle in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The accident happened in the village of Mbuta, about 130 km (80 miles) from the capital.

Deputy Governor of Kongo Central province, Atou Matubuana Nkuluki said: “We are mourning the death of about 50 people. There are also about 100 people with second-degree burns.”

The crash follows another incident in 2010 when a fuel tanker overturned and exploded, leaving at least 230 people dead.

Roads in the country are poor due to years of war.