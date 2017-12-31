- Advertisement -

At least two people were killed in an attack by suspected members of terror group Boko Haram on Sunday morning in Cameroon’s Far North region, local sources told Xinhua.

Three suspected Boko Haram members targeted a bustling place in Bia, just 3 kilometers from Kolofata near Nigeria, home of the group.

According to local sources, at least one civilian was killed and about 30 others were wounded, some of them in critical condition.

One of the three suicide bombers died on the spot with two others on the run.

The injured were evacuated to the subdivision of Mora using ambulances from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian armed force at the front against Boko Haram from the beginning of the crisis, the same sources added.

Nighttime incursions and suicide bombing attacks by Boko Haram have intensified recently in Mayo-Moskota and Kolofata subdivision.