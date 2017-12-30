- Advertisement -

The U.S. has congratulated the people of Liberia on the successful conclusion of the presidential run-off election, and President-elect George Weah on his victory.

The White House, in a statement by the Press Secretary, described the election as representing “a major milestone for Liberia’s democracy”.

This is Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in more than 70 years.

“The United States commends the National Elections Commission for administering an orderly election process.

“We also recognise the important role Liberia’s Supreme Court, political parties, security forces, and civil society organisations played in holding a peaceful and transparent contest.”

The U.S. welcomed the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the conduct of the election.

“We also thank Vice President Joseph Boakai for his positive campaign and years of honourable service to Liberia.”

The U.S. said it “is deeply committed to our longstanding relationship with Liberia and its people”.

“We will continue to support the success of this historic democratic transition and the peace and prosperity of Liberia,” the statement read.

Outgoing Preaident Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf would step down in January after two terms in office and would handover to Weah.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is a member of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation, was expected in the capital, Monrovia, from Thursday to Saturday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres requested Obasanjo to travel to Liberia as part of the UN’s continued good offices engagement.