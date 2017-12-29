- Advertisement -

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice President, Retired Gen. Constantino Chiwenga as the country’s defence minister.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, said in a statement on Friday that Mnangagwa had also put Co-Vice President, Kembo Mohadi in charge of National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio.

The two vice presidents were sworn in on Thursday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Mupamhanga noted that “in terms of Section 99 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe may assign functions to vice presidents to assist him/her in the discharge of his/her functions.

“The president may also assign functions to vice residents including the administration of any ministry of department or Act of Parliament.”

President Mnangagwa took over from former president Robert Mugabe in November after Mugabe resigned following military and public pressure.