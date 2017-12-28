- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s former army chief Constantino Chiwenga, was sworn-in today along with long serving state security minister, Kembo Mohadi as Vice-President to President Emmerson Mnangawa.

Chiwenga led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. His appearance on state television on Nov. 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed at the State House by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.

His elevation to the number two post was preceded by his appointment as one of the two deputies to Mnangagwa in ZANU-PF, the ruling party. Kembo Mohadi was also appointed at the same time.

The party appointment was the first step in their elevation to state vice presidents.

Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

They were Sibusio Moyo and Perence Shiri. Moyo was the army general who went on state television to announce the military takeover of the government and Mugabe’s house arrest. He is the new foreign affairs minister.

Shiri, former air force chief, is the Lands and Agriculture minister.