- Advertisement -

The camp of former Monaco striker, George Weah, has claimed victory in the Liberian presidential run-off election.

Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai are contending to replace Africa’s first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whose 12-year rule cemented peace in Liberia after the civil war ended in 2003.

Election magistrates, in a soccer stadium outside the capital Monrovia, on Wednesday began compiling vote totals from the country’s 15 counties after Tuesday’s run-off.

But, Weah’s camp said its own tallies based on results from individual polling stations showed him winning with about 70 percent of the vote.

Unofficial partial results announced on local radio stations also showed Weah in the lead.

The election commission said people should wait for official counts. A news conference which had been expected to announce early results on Wednesday morning was postponed until the afternoon, with final results due on Thursday.