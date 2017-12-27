- Advertisement -

A 25-year-old conductor, Tobi Ogunremi, who allegedly bit off a passenger’s lip and punched him on his face, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ogunremi, who resides at No. 5, Idi-Orogbo St., Rabinyan, Ijoko, Lagos is facing a one-count charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told court that the accused committed the offences on Dec.7 at Shyllon Junction, Ilupeju, a Lagos Suburb.

Eruada said the accused physically assaulted Olowoye Adedayo, after he refused to give him his balance money and later threw it on the ground.

“Adedayo sustained a mouth injury following the bite, as well as several punches he received from Ogunremi during an argument,” he told the court.

Eruada said the offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted him bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of a two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government, as part of the bail conditions.

Anifowoshe adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2018 for mention.