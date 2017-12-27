- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country’s former military commander as one of his two vice presidents.

The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military’s close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover.

The dramatic events forced longtime leader Robert Mugabe, then the world’s oldest head of state, to resign after 37 years in power.

The Zimbabwe Herald newspaper is reporting that Mnangagwa has appointed former state security minister Kembo Mohadi as his other vice president.

Mnangagwa over the weekend appointed Chiwenga and Mohadi as vice presidents of the ruling Zanu-PF party.