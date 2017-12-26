- Advertisement -

Fighting between rival gold miners left at least 15 people dead in northern Chad on Monday, a security source said.

The violence erupted in Iri Bourgouri near the border with Libya, in the lawless Tibesti region which draws gold-hunters from all around.

“A first fight between a local man and an outsider caused one death,” the source, who asked not to be named, disclosed.

“Then there was a broader clash which left about 15 other people dead and several injured.”

Local media reported that the clash broke out between members of rival tribes.

The Chadian army came to patrol the area to prevent further violence, the reports said.

It was the latest in a series of deadly clashes in Tibesti.

The discovery of gold there in 2012-2013 has drawn miners from all over Chad and other countries.