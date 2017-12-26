- Advertisement -

A rights group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has tasked Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure political stability and peaceful transition in Sierra-Leone.

The call was coming on the heels of accusations in some quarters within ECOWAS about alleged clandestine plots by external forces to foist political instability and scuttle the March 2018 presidential polls in the West African country.

Recalled that Sierra Leonean President Bai Koroma had while introducing his likely successor, Dr. Samura Kamara, during his recent visit to Nigeria, commended the deep relationship between the two countries, charging his Kamara to further widen and oil the strategic partnership.

HURIWA, in a statement made available, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that Nigeria would play the brotherly role to assist the political institutions in Sierra Leone to conduct a free, fair, transparent and peaceful presidential poll to avoid political instability that could create chaos and lead to refugee crisis.

The group, according to its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and national media affairs director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, noted what it called positive brotherly and statesmanly role played few months ago by Nigeria in restoring peaceful political transition in the Gambia.

The duo said it was imperative for the Nigerian government and the business community in Nigeria with interest in Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS to work in greater partnership to enable the people of Sierra Leone witness a successful transition.

In response to the thank you tour visit to Nigeria by the Sierra Leonean president, Dr Koroma, HURIWA, in the statement, described Sierra Leone as a traditional friend and ally of Nigeria which deserved full support as she heads to election on 7 March, 2018.

It further described Nigeria’s business interest as vital and huge in Sierra Leone, noting that it was in the enlightened self-interest of Nigeria for stability, consolidation and progress to be maintained and warned against any infiltration by anti-democratic forces who were said to be plotting to hijack the democratic order in the neighbouring West African country.”

All forces of democracy must support the national leadership of Sierra Leone as it prepares for this crucial national election. The outgoing president is a great friend of Nigeria, but his successor must cement and deepen the relationship further. There is no better strategic partner for Sierra Leone than Nigeria

“Sierra Leone has been a beacon of hope and progress in a continent riddled with retrogressive happenings. We must rise in support of agents of progress and stability in that country to ensure consolidation of post-war and post-ebola recovery.

“Her economy is one of the fastest growing in Africa and her rapid infrastructural growth after the war and Ebola astounds many watchers. This progress must continue and Nigeria has a moral duty and national interest in that direction.

“On the business front, Nigerian businesses are thriving. Our banks are all over the country. We urge the president and his would-be successor, Dr Samura Kamara, to review the existing relationship and grants Nigerian businesses special relationship.

“We also appeal to Nigerian business leaders to capitalise on the forthcoming polls to reset relationship with forces of stability and progress in Sierra Leone. You are better off as friends of democrats than forces of dictatorship pushing to disrupt the existing progress of that troubled country,” the statement added.