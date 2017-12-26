- Advertisement -

A British woman accused of smuggling drugs into Egypt has been jailed for three years, according to Sky.

Laura Plummer, 33, a shop worker from Hull, was arrested as she entered the country carrying 320 tramadol tablets in her suitcase.

Her family said they were for her Egyptian partner, Omar Caboo, who suffers from severe back pain and claimed Ms Plummer, who they describe as “daft”, had no idea what she was doing was illegal.

Tramadol, a painkiller, is legal in the UK but banned in Egypt.

The family, who have lodged an immediate appeal, said Ms Plummer made no attempt to hide the medicine, which she was given by a friend, when she was searched by customs officials as she arrived for a holiday with her partner on 9 October.

Ms Plummer’s mother, Roberta Sinclair, travelled to Egypt for the hearings.