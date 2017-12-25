- Advertisement -

Ghana says its decision to vote against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was in keeping with African Union and United Nations resolutions.

The Permanent Representative to the U.N., Martha Amama Pobee, espoused the West African nationa’s position on Twitter after a user tweeted at her seeking an explanation.

“Ghana’s vote was informed, inter alia, by her long-held position on the conflict and in keeping with relevant UN and AU resolutions. US recognition of Jerusalem undermines prospects of a viable two-state solution and final status of Jerusalem, to be resolved through negotiations,” she said.

Ghana was one of 128 states that supported the U.N. call for the U.S. to rescind its move even though Washington says it will go ahead.

The vote which was held last week Thursday was a non-binding resolution that had 35 countries abstaining and seven others voting against it along with the U.S. and Israel. Togo was the only African country to vote with the U.S. position.

The Israeli Embassy in the country in a statement last Friday said it “regrets the mistaken vote of Ghana against the State of Israel during the United Nation’s sitting on Thursday, 21 December 2017, as the Assembly adopted a resolution regarding Israel’s capital Jerusalem.”

Pushed on the potential repercussion of Ghana’s vote, Pobee said: “Ghana, like many countries that voted for the resolution, maintains excellent relations with the US.

“We will continue to engage with the US at the UN as partners in several other areas where we share common interests for our mutual benefit and for global peace and security.”

Ghana’s immediate past Foreign Minister in response to Ghana’a vote also said: It’s a principled position. Well done. Some Christians in the country have slammed the government over the vote stressing that Biblical texts showed the Jerusalem was Israel’s capital.