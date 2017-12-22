- Advertisement -

Britain says it has designated two militant groups targeting Egyptian security personnel and public figures as “terrorist” organizations.

The British Embassy in Egypt says in a statement Friday that Britain has added the Hasm movement and Liwaa el-Thawra group to its list of terrorist organizations after reviewing attacks claimed by both groups and finding they meet the criteria.



It also said the move will boost its “capacity to disrupt the activities of these terrorist organizations.”

Both groups have targeted mainly Egyptian security forces in bombings and drive-by shootings. Egyptian authorities believe they are splinter factions of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Militant attacks have increased dramatically in Egypt since the military’s 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure.