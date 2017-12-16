- Advertisement -

An armed fake state security agent, who reportedly breached President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close security on two occasions last week with a fake Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) security clearance at state functions has appeared in court.

According to Daily News, self-styled prophet Gathry Chiredzero was charged with “possession of offensive weapons at public gathering, impersonating a public official and forgery” when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa this week.

The court heard that on December 4, Chiredzero used a fake identity card to impersonate a state agent, and then controlled the crowd during the cabinet swearing in ceremony at the state house.

He again used the same modus-operandi during the renaming ceremony of the King George V barracks to Josiah Magamba Tongogara on December 6.

Both ceremonies were presided over by Mnangagwa.

The alleged imposter was, however, discovered by an “alert” military officer when Chiredzero tried to gain access near the podium where Mnangagwa was addressing the renaming gathering.

According to NewsDay, Chiredzero’s lawyer, John Ndomene, filed a complaint against the military for allegedly over-detaining his client from December 6.

But the court dismissed the application, saying there was no evidence of his arrest by the military and remanded him for bail application on Friday.