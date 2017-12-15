- Advertisement -

Liberia’s ruling Unity Party has gone to court seeking an injunction on a presidential run-off vote slated for December 26, 2017.

A Reuters journalists says the petition lodged at the Supreme Court was issued by current vice president Joseph Boakai, who came second in the main polls.

The petition is challenging the credibility of the elections body, the Liberia National Electoral Commission, NEC, to conduct the December 26 process. It is not known when the petition will be due for hearing by the court.

Boakai is expected to enter the run-off with former football star, George Weah, who came tops in the first round but failed to secure the 50% plus of popular votes.

The Supreme Court in a majority decision recently threw out a petition lodged by the opposition Liberty party, the judges said evidence presented was not sufficient to warrant a cancellation of the entire first round.

They, however, tasked the NEC to undertake key reforms ahead of the run-off. The body announced the new date its said after taking into account directives of the judges.

Winner of the elections will replace Africa’s first democratically elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has been president of the West African country since 2006.