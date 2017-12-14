- Advertisement -

The Ethiopian government has formally commented on the deadly violence that has hit some universities across the country.

According to the Minister of Education, Tilaye Gete, the underlying cause of the crisis was political but the government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

Speaking to the state-affiliated outlet, FBC, the minister said the government is convinced that the problems are complex and need lasting solutions. He stressed that the problem was created by a few students sponsored by forces bent on disrupting the country’s peace.

- Advertisement -

Reports of students adandoning their studies in universities in the Oromia and Amhara regions started earlier this week. Deaths have bee reported in some cases with a disruption of teaching and learning process.

The United States Embassy in the country in a statement issued on Wednesday said it was concerned about the violence in the universities along with deadly clashes that led to the loss of 15 lives in the town of Chelenko in the east Hararghe zone of Oromia State.