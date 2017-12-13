- Advertisement -

The United States Embassy in Ethiopia says it is troubled and saddened by deadly violence in the country over the past two days.

Reports indicate that about 15 people were killed by state forces in the town of Chelenko in the east Hararghe zone of Oromia region. The deaths are said to have resulted as protesters were shot by federal forces.

A simmering security crisis has also hit some university campuses across the country leading to the closure of some facilities. The government has yet to comment on the particular situation.

The U.S. statement titled “U.S. Embassy Statement Following Deaths at Chelenko and Universities,” read as follows: “We are troubled and saddened by reports of violence that has resulted in deaths and injuries in the town of Chelenko and at several universities over the past two days. We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

“It is important that the Ethiopian government ensure the safety of all Ethiopian citizens, and hold accountable those responsible for violence.

“We encourage the people of Ethiopia to uphold their admirable and longstanding tradition of respect for their country’s ethnic diversity and its tradition of peaceful co-existence, and to seek constructive means to raise concerns and resolve their differences.”