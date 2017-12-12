- Advertisement -

The United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Democratic Republic of Congo says military offenses will be launched against rebels who killed at least 15 Tanzanian UN peacekeepers last week in eastern Congo.

In a memorial ceremony on Monday David Gressly said those who staged the assault, which wounded 50 others, will pay for their actions. The December 7 attack about 45km from Beni was the deadliest single attack on a UN peacekeeping mission in nearly 25 years.

At least five Congolese soldiers also were killed in the attack. The peacekeeping base has been repeatedly attacked by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces group.

Tanzania’s ambassador in DRC Paul Ignace Mella called on the UN to protect its peacekeeping soldiers. The UN peacekeeping mission in DRC is the largest in the world.